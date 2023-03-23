Travis Fields to host 26-team March Madness baseball tournament March 25-26

A full slate of 26 teams will be playing in the event for a packed weekend of baseball in the Brazos Valley.

BRYAN, Texas — Travis Fields in Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting a youth baseball March Madness tournament on March 25 and 26, according to an announcement from RCI Sports Management Solutions.

According to the announcement, the March Madness tournament in 2022 saw 25 teams compete in a weekend of youth baseball that contributed an estimated $232,000 for the area.

The event will feature youth baseball teams from four age groups: 9 & Under Open, 10 & Under Open, 11 & Under Open, and 12 & Under Open.