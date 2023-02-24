Troubadour Festival reveals Aggieland as May 2023 destination

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Troubadour Festival, the largest barbecue and music festival in Texas, is coming to Aggieland on Saturday, May 20.
The festival has announced its lineup of music acts and participating barbecue restaurants coming to Texas A&M University’s brand new Aggie Park, which is hosting its first-ever festival.
Country music superstars Midland are set to headline the first Troubadour Festival in Aggieland. Other acts include Shane Smith & The Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius, and Treaty Oak Revival on the main stage. Secondary stage artists include Braxton Keith, Graycie York, and Rachel LaRen.
The musical acts will be joined by 34 of the most renowned barbecue restaurants in Texas, many of which have received statewide, national, and international attention. Barbecue restaurants will be on hand to serve attendees samples of smoked meats and other pitmaster-created fare.
A Troubadour VIP or Troubadour BBQ & Music ticket will allow the ticket-holder to sample food from as many of the participating restaurants as they like.
Chase Colston, the event's promoter, said that he was inspired to start the Troubadour Festival after the pandemic hit and wanted to create unique festival opportunities for people across Texas.
"I mean hundreds and thousands, and millions of people were affected and lost their jobs. It was just absolutely brutal. Being able to be back and doing it the way we're doing it, we're very thankful," said Colston.
Tickets can be purchased on the Troubadour Festival's website here. Below are the list of barbeque businesses from across Texas coming to College Station for the festival:
- 1701 Barbecue (Beaumont)
- 1775 Texas Pit BBQ (College Station)
- Black’s Barbecue (Lockhart, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos)
- Blood Bros. BBQ (Houston)
- Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que (Rockdale)
- Brett’s BBQ Shop (Katy)
- Brick Vault Brewery & BBQ (Marathon)
- Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ (Pflugerville)
- CM Smokehouse (Austin)
- Dayne’s Craft Barbecue (Fort Worth)
- Dozier’s BBQ (Fulshear)
- Eaker Barbecue (Fredericksburg)
- Evie Mae’s Barbecue (Wolfforth)
- Feges BBQ (Houston)
- Guess Family BBQ (Waco)
- Hurtado Barbecue (Arlington and Fort Worth)
- Hutchins BBQ (McKinney and Frisco)
- InterStellar BBQ (Austin)
- Kreuz Market (Lockhart)
- LaVaca BBQ (Port Lavaca, Victoria)
- LeRoy & Lewis Barbecue (Austin)
- LJ’s BBQ (Brenham)
- Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor)
- Meat Church (Waxahachie)
- Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue (Crockett)
- Opie’s Barbecue (Spicewood)
- Roegels Barbecue Co. (Houston and Katy)
- Rollin’ Smoke BBQ (Austin)
- Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue (Harker Heights)
- Schmidt Family Barbecue (Lake Travis)
- Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew (Austin)
- Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue (Tomball)
- Truth BBQ (Brenham, Houston)
- Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q (Grapevine)