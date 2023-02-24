Troubadour Festival reveals Aggieland as May 2023 destination

The Troubadour Festival will take place on May 20 at Aggie Park, and tickets will go on sale on March 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Troubadour Festival, the largest barbecue and music festival in Texas, is coming to Aggieland on Saturday, May 20.

The festival has announced its lineup of music acts and participating barbecue restaurants coming to Texas A&M University’s brand new Aggie Park, which is hosting its first-ever festival.

Country music superstars Midland are set to headline the first Troubadour Festival in Aggieland. Other acts include Shane Smith & The Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius, and Treaty Oak Revival on the main stage. Secondary stage artists include Braxton Keith, Graycie York, and Rachel LaRen.

The musical acts will be joined by 34 of the most renowned barbecue restaurants in Texas, many of which have received statewide, national, and international attention. Barbecue restaurants will be on hand to serve attendees samples of smoked meats and other pitmaster-created fare.

A Troubadour VIP or Troubadour BBQ & Music ticket will allow the ticket-holder to sample food from as many of the participating restaurants as they like.

Chase Colston, the event's promoter, said that he was inspired to start the Troubadour Festival after the pandemic hit and wanted to create unique festival opportunities for people across Texas.

"I mean hundreds and thousands, and millions of people were affected and lost their jobs. It was just absolutely brutal. Being able to be back and doing it the way we're doing it, we're very thankful," said Colston.

Tickets can be purchased on the Troubadour Festival's website here. Below are the list of barbeque businesses from across Texas coming to College Station for the festival: