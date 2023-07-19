Hotel McCoy is having it's grand opening next week and what they are offering the community

With art from local artists being displayed in all 52 of Hotel McCoy's rooms and amenities, the attraction wants to be a center of displaying community talents.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station's hotel industry is getting a fresh pop of color with Hotel McCoy and their creative outlook.

“The whole basic outline is travel for all so we accept everybody coming in and with the art it’s a platform for artists to get their art out there because its so hard to do that and so we'll always have art interchanging and also the murals we have on the outside all local artists,” explained the hotel's General Manager, Brian Keeth.

With artwork in all 52 of the hotel's rooms, and across their amenities, they want the hotel to be a method of giving back to the community.

“The difference between Hotel McCoy and other art galleries or places that show art is that we’re commission free, so the price on the art goes to the artist and we don’t take commission," said Vice President of the hotel, Nicole Dahl.

Local artists aren't the only residents they plan on helping out.

“If you go to our bar, everything there is Brazos County Beer, Texas wine, Texas spirits, and everything from the bug spray to the BBQ sauce is Texas made,” noted Dahl.

Above all, Hotel McCoy wants to be the new go to spot for travelers and locals to enjoy.

“We’re also gonna have live music on the weekends we’ll have movie nights any kind of events food truck events will be going on so anything to help the community is what we’re here for too,” said Keeth.