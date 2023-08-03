St. Mary's Catholic Church opened its doors to the public for the first time after renovations

The upgraded facility welcomed the public after two years of construction.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In covered in colorful murals and mosaics, St. Mary's Catholic Church had artists from all over the world come to College Station to upgrade a church. After two years of construction and $32 million it came to life.

St. Mary's Director of Development, Frank Shannon said, "the real purpose of the church is not so much to build a beautiful building but for it to be a teaching church for the students."

"You'll see a lot of stained glass, Shannon said. "The saints in the stained glass, the stories of the bible in imagery, its all about helping the students know their faith and take that faith out to the world after they graduate from A&M."

The aim is to double the size of the Catholic Aggies that are willing to make a difference in themselves and the world around them.

Shannon also says that have "lots of students involved in that what we call radical hospitality, welcoming the students into the community here at St. Mary's and just talking about what they want to get involved in,

In hoping residents won't be afraid to fill out the rows of pews and be a pillar of faith for new generations of Aggies to come.

He concluded, "This beautiful church is gonna attract tons of students in here we can see ourselves in five years literally bursting at the seams, but what the mission that our pastoral staff here is to inculcate in the students how they can disciple others."

