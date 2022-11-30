Messina Hof Winery celebrates Top Texas Winery award from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

TEXAS, USA — Messina Hof Winery was named the Top Texas Winery by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition!.
The competition was held from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13 at the NRG Center in Houston, and featured over 3,000 wines from 18 different countries. According to the announcement post of the winners on rodeohouston.com, 531 entries into the competition were from Texas wineries.
The Winery and Wine Company awards are as follows:
- Top Wine Company: E&J Gallo Winery
- Top Region Wine Company: Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits
- Top All-Around Winery: Becker Vineyards
- Top Texas Winery: Messina Hof Winery
The Wine Competition champions include:
- Grand Champion Best of Show: Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV
- Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show: Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve, Danube Plain, 2020
- Top Texas Wine: Becker Vineyards Barbera, Tallent Vineyards, Texas Hill Country, 2019
- Top Red Wine: Bernardus Marinus Estate Red, Carmel Valley, 2015
- Top White Wine: Chateau Saint-Roch Old Vines White, Cotes du Roussillon AOP, 2020
- Top Sparkling Wine: Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive Brut Rosé Champagne AOC, NV
- Top Dessert Wine: Dandelion Vineyards Legacy of Australia Pedro Ximenez, Australia, NV
- Top Region Wine: Henschke Henry’s Seven Red, Barossa, 2020
- Top Value Wine: Risata Wines Moscato d'Asti DOCG, 2021
You can view the full announcement on rodeohouston.com here.