What you 'knead' to know about National Pretzel Day

Auntie Anne's, Ben's Soft Pretzels and Wetzel's Pretzels all have deals Tuesday, April 26 for the unofficial holiday.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Miss Congeniality" fans will never forget that April 25 is the "perfect date" because "it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket."

However, pretzel lovers could argue the next day is the best because it's the unofficial holiday known as National Pretzel Day!

Here are the deals you "knead" to know about for Tuesday, April 26:

Auntie Anne's

The world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise is giving free pretzels to all customers Tuesday.

To redeem the offer, sign up to become a Pretzel Perks member before or on April 26. The offer is good for a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel.

Click here to find the nearest Auntie Anne's location.

Ben's Soft Pretzels

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Ben's Soft Pretzels is giving free pretzels with a minimum $1 donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was started after 9/11 and provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children.

The organization has raised more than $250 million in support and provided 450 mortgage-free homes.

Click here to find the nearest Ben's Soft Pretzels location.

Wetzel's Pretzels

Anyone can visit a Wetzel's Pretzels after 3 p.m. local time Tuesday for a free, freshly baked Original Pretzel.

This is the eighth year Wetzel's fans can enjoy a made-from-scratch Original Pretzel, at no charge, simply by showing up and asking for one.

On Wednesday, April 27, Wetzel's Pretzels will have a hashtag challenge (#WetzUpYourLife) on its TikTok for a chance to win exclusive content and online deals, including a promo code that will be good for another free pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel.

Click here to find the nearest Wetzel's Pretzels location.