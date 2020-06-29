Recall Alert: Pilgrim's Pride chicken nuggets

59,800 pounds of cooked chicken nuggets may have been contaminated with rubber materials

WACO, Texas — Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast chicken nugget items produced on May 6, 2020 after rubber materials were found inside the cooked nuggets.

The following products are subject to the recall:

4-lb. plastic bag packages containing “Pilgrim’s FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS,” with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the retail package. Product cases contain lot codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015, or 0127105016 printed on the box.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20728” printed on individual retail packages as well as product cases. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

If you have this product in your freezer at home, you asked to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. There have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick at this time.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ed Tyrrell, Consumer Relations Manager for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, at (800) 321-1470. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Nikki Richardson, Director of Communications for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, at (970) 506-8028.