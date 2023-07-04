Cutting away from the norm to turn a hobby into a career

Eman Fields started a barbering business and men's clothing store in the midst of the COVID pandemic, and now is able to pursue his passion as a career today.

BRYAN, Texas — Side hustles and honing hobbies are two things many people turned to when the world shut down during the COVID pandemic.

However, for Bryan native Eman Fields, he was able to turn the isolation the pandemic brought into a barbershop business known today as Bentley's Barbershop.

"I really wasn't worried about the risk behind the whole COVID thing," said Fields. "I always was watching barber videos during high school and when I started cutting I just started studying they techniques."

He used those techniques he watched to hone in on his own cutting skills. He began barbering back in 2019, just wanting to keep busy. Furthermore, he was tired of working dead end jobs and wanted to take a gamble on himself to become his own boss.

Now, he's started his own successful barber shop in Bryan on Wellborn Road.

"My pops and my mom they stay in Houston and they wanted to bring a clothing store down here to College Station and I was like 'yeah we need one' because the mall don't really have good clothing stores. Especially for men," Fields said.

He says while women have boutiques and online stores like Shein, there aren't that many options for men.

"Far as like urban fashion and street wear like nah," he said.