Remember these tips when it comes to Cyber Monday shopping
Cyber Monday is here! Practice these tips when shopping online to keep yourself protected and your wallet happy.
Shop with a budget in mind!
Make a plan
Is this store reputable?
Shop name brand or secured
Securing the deals
Organizing your discounts and finding the deals
Stock up on those discounts codes
Securing hot deals
Keep your eyes out
Tracking all your packages at once
It's the thought that counts
Mental health and holiday shopping
If you missed those deals or didn't find what you were looking for during Black Friday, don't forget that Cyber Monday starts Nov. 28.
Here are a few tips to remember when shopping online to keep yourself protected.
Shop with a budget in mind!
It's important to make a plan before shopping. Often we get so lost or overwhelmed with the deals that it's very easy to get off track or spend way more than you garnered.
By writing down your shopping list and keeping up with those discounts, you set yourself up for awesome ways to keep yourself focused during the cyber hunt.
Using Excel Sheet is also a way to keep yourself organized. By writing down the names of brands or the names of the people you are shopping for help decode the level of importance and hold yourself accountable of your budget.
Is this store reputable?
Norton, a security software company, offered its customers some good advice when cyber shopping. Sticking with name brand retailers is one way to avoid having that stressful call with your bank. When talking about reputable stores, Norton says, think department stores, discount retailers and brand name businesses that run holiday sales or deals.
What about supporting smaller businesses that are online?
Instagram and Facebook shopping has become more popular with social media changing right before our very eyes. Thus opening a world for independent sellers to gain potential shoppers over the holidays. Always make sure sites are secured before placing orders.
Norton says secure sites will usually use SSL or Secure Sockets Layer certificates to let shoppers know they are secure. It's also good to check for reputable forms of payment. Does the site include Paypal Secure? Visa secure? Do you see options like Klarna or afterpay? If so, it usually means the site is green light for transcations.
Also don't ever save your financial information in your browser and try to if you can, pay with credit instead of debt. Remember, one is 'fake' money and the other is real! Debt card transactions are harder to get back than using your credit card, according to Norton.
Securing the deals
Another way to have a smooth Cyber Monday is using social media as your way to keep up with updates on different deals. Follow your favorite stores on Instagram and Facebook as usually they will post about their Cyber Monday discounts or deals. Turning on those notifications is a good way to be on top of the madness and not miss a thing!
It also doesnt hurt to bookmark your favorite retail websites. MoneyCrashers, a website with tips to save money, suggests if you're looking for more than one person on your list, creating a Cyber Monday or online shopping folder may help when it comes to organizing your cyber finds. They also recommend customizing the folders for more ease.
Stock up on those discounts codes
Discounts are the name of the game! Sign up for your favorite retailer's newsletter or text notfications as they will usually send you alerts and additional discount codes to add to your cart.
Following your favorite influencers or YouTubers will also give you the same outcome. Many influencers during the holidays will have codes that you will be able to use in order to save money on certain reputable sites. Always check the site beforehand to make sure they are secure.
Price Comparison Tools
Price comparison tools like, Honey, Earny or Rakuten are a definite YES during the holiday season! These tools help make sure that you are getting the most bang for your buck and also help find where the best deals are.
Keep your eyes out
Now that you've done all this cyber shopping, it can be a hassle fishing and searching through emails for where all the damage was done. The best way to do this is by using tools designed to track all your shipments in one place.
Apps like Shop or Route: Package Tracker are great ways to stay in the know of where your packages are at all times. The app Shop can use your email to track all packages that are shipped waiting to reach your doorstep. Do your research and find the best apps that will work for you.
It's the thought that counts
Remember, at the end of the day it's the thought that counts when it comes to the holidays. Often we beat ourselves up or make rush decisions when seeking the validation of others.
Breathe and remember that it's okay to gift next time and gifts aren't the only way to show appreciation over the holidays. However, these are just a few tips that could help ease some stress as you navigate the webs this Cyber Monday.
