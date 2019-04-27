BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert network Brazos Valley spoke to community members and the media about their efforts to find missing persons on Friday afternoon.

There are more than 400 missing person incidents in the Brazos Valley each year.

Amber Alert network Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization that includes agencies from seven counties.

The main purpose of their event was to bring attention to ten unsolved missing persons cases.

"The length of time these persons have been missing ranges from seven years to almost 40. It is our hope by raising awareness and remembering the missing that someone, somewhere will bring new information to law enforcement that will help them find the answers that are needed," said Chuck Fleeger, Assistant Chief of CPD.

If you have any information about anyone on the list of the ten missing persons below, call the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.