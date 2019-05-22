COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 100 Bryan ISD football players will be the first in the country to take part in the SCORE Program.

The SCORE Program brings the revenue from 32 NFL grants to address the issues of social justice and education across the country. SCORE Executive Director Dr. Ed Tarleton says SCORE uses a proven assessment program to improve student's college and career readiness and law enforcement relations.

SCORE Representatives were joined by new Rudder High football coach Eric Ezar, Bryan High football coach Ross Rogers & the police chiefs from both Bryan and College Station.

50 student athletes from Bryan High School and 50 from Rudder High School will take part in the two day seminars on the Texas A&M campus next week.

