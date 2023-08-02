Ahead of Valentine's Day, one Brenham business owner is hosting a 'Galentines Day' event to help the community

COEO is an all-women and veteran-ran business that's creating their own event ahead of Valentine's Day.

BRENHAM, Texas — Love is in the air.

If you go downtown in Brenham, one market is whipping up a potion for a long-lasting connection in the community.

Jamie Pinner is the Co-Founder of COEO, an all-women and veteran-owned business that created Markets on Main in Brenham.

It's a collaboration, or conglomerate if you will, of several businesses in downtown Brenham. These same businesses came together to host 'Galentines Day' in hopes to better connect to the community.

She calls it Galentines because while Valentines Day focuses on lovers and being with your significant others Galentines is meant for girlfriends.

"What we're here to do is we're local, stimulate our economy, drive people to our downtown area, and really connect," said Pinner. "It's just a way to give back and say thank you, thank you for supporting us, thank you for welcoming us into your community and come check out our small businesses."

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, she opened up her Market on Main doors for residents to shop valentine items, sip some sangria, and support local businesses.

She hopes that ahead of Valentine's Day in Brenham, she will be able to bring in more business to the downtown area, all while showcasing the charm of the Brenham community.