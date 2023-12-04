Dutch Bros locations raising money for local CASA chapters

One dollar from every drink sold at Dutch Bros coffee on Friday, April 14 will be put towards a donation to local CASA organizations.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — With five different Dutch Bros locations in the Bryan-College Station over the past few years, the company is focusing on connecting with the community.

"This Friday we aim to align all of our shops in the Oklahoma, Texas, and Tennessee region and we’re all going to be giving back to local CASA organizations," explained Bryce Schneider, Regional Operator for the Bryan-College Station Dutch Bros locations. "There's going to be over 100 shops participating and specifically in the BCS area we have four in College Station and the one in Bryan."

Voices for Children, the local CASA program, has been an essential resource for children and families involved with the foster care system and has served over 500 children in the Brazos Valley. Dutch Bros wants to aid them in their advocacy efforts.

"We’re gonna donate a dollar from every drink directly to CASA and on top of that we’re going to offer people the opportunity to just donate cash if they would like to as well so hopefully with that combined with the drinks it’s a pretty good amount,” Schneider said.

Furthermore, Dutch Bros doesn't want this fundraiser to be the only thing they do for their local communities.