A local non-profit looking to provide a safe space and resources for members of the LGBTQ+ community raised over eleven thousand dollars at their jazz-themed event.

BRYAN, Texas — The Pride Community Center, a local non-profit focused on providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community, raised over $11,000 at its inaugural "All That Jazz" gala. The Jazz-themed event was held on Saturday, August 19 at the Brazos Cotton Exchange. The sold-out event was hosted by local drag performer Cora P. Cadette and welcomed over 125 members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

The event featured a silent auction and performances by The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station, Cora P. Cadette, and the Southern Ladies Social League of Austin.

In a statement, Pride Community Center President Josh Tutt said "This success brings us so much closer to bringing our vision for a local resource center into reality."

Several awards were presented at the event including,

The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station – 2023 Non-profit Partner of the Year

KinderHill Brew Lab – 2023 Business Partner of the Year

Floris Dröes – 2023 Volunteer of the Year

And special guest Coco Chanel won the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Pride Community Center Executive Director, Katrina Stewart said, “Community is what our organization is all about - uniting neighbors in ways that engender understanding and mutual respect. It was inspiring to see so many neighbors come together in love to support safe space for LGBTQ+ neighbors in the Brazos Valley. Thank you to the event planning team, sponsors, donors, and energetic volunteers for making this event a success.”

All event proceeds go towards helping the Pride Community Center campaign for establishing a physical center in the Brazos Valley.