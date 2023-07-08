New group looking to donate $10,000 to a LGBTQIA+ resource in Bryan-College Station

Pride 100 is composed of members willing to donate money to a local LGBTQIA+ resource that has created a positive impact in the community.

BRYAN, Texas — A brand new group is looking to uplift local LGBTQIA+ resources in the Bryan- College Station area and is looking to the community for help.

“It's essentially a basic idea around getting together and pledging $100 per event, to collectively, as a group of 100, donate $10,000 to a nominated organization,” explained Pride 100 member, Jarrett Baker-Wilkinson.

The organization is solely dedicated to giving non-profits a platform to showcase the ways they make a positive impact in the community.

“It's not only an opportunity to do good with funds but tis also a great way to be involved within the community integrated and collaborating for the essence we’re all in this together,” said Wilkinson.

Everyone is invited to come together and pledge money to this cause.

“I'd really like to outline our 'A', our straight allies are such an imperative and integral part of our community, so we are open and inclusive to all folk," explained Wilkinson.

The money raised will be allowed to be used in any way the chosen non-profit sees fit.

“That’s really the beauty of what this membership opportunity does, is everyone is able to nominate different organizations, individuals, businesses and initiatives that we want to support and then we vote on these nominations to decide collectively, who we want to give the proceeds to at that time,” illustrated Wilkinson.

To join Pride 100 or nominate a group you can attend their informational on Sept. 14, in Vino Boheme in Downtown Bryan or visit their website, pride100.org.

