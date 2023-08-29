'We are a community,' residents and community leaders on helping families displaced in apartment fire

Residents and community leaders are showing what it looks like to build a community up after an apartment fire displaced 30 people.

BRYAN, Texas — A fire that broke out Aug. 29 at the 31 Thirty Apartments in Bryan was felt throughout the neighborhood.

Flames burnt up homes piece by piece, with 12 confirmed units destroyed, according to the Bryan Fire Department.

"Nine of them were occupied during the initial calling to the fire. Close to 30 people have been displaced from this fire," said Chris Lamb, Bryan Fire Public Information Officer.

Dust, debris and family items, still sprawled across the blocked-off area of the destroyed homes. Now BCS residents, community leaders, non-profits and more are helping families rebuild again. Non-profit founder of Brazos Valley Blessings and community leader Amber Robertson is one of those people. As a Bryan native, Robertson shared how this is what makes up Bryan-College Station and all communities.

"It's about a group of 10 of us, maybe more, to kind of come together to see where the greatest need is," said Robertson. "We are a community, literally, somebody in our community is hurting and it is our job to find the best person or best organization to resolve it."

Neighbors like Devin and Jalen Jones had been canvassing the area, stopping to help pick up trash and debris left behind.

"I just picked up a couple pieces of paper on the way out here," said Jalen Jones. "Yeah we've been helping most definitely, you got to help around the community," said Jones.

Salvation Army BCS was one of the agencies helping feed families in the midst of rebuilding that afternoon once the flames were put out.

While residents still remain in shock, Robertson urges the community to provide any type of donations they can.

While families may have lost tangibles, they now have a community they can always hold onto.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.