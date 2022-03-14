DPS: Texas Aryan Brotherhood gang member wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $7,500 for information leading to David Daniel Boone arrest.

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding one of Texas' top 10 fugitives and a gang member of the Aryan Brotherhood, according to a release obtained Monday.

David Daniel Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. He's been wanted since 2020 when he was issued a parole violation. The next year, authorities issued warrants for the other charges.

Investigators describe Boone to be 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds has tattoos on his chest, back, both arms, both wrists and his finger, according to a news release. He also reportedly has ties to Cleburne, Texas, and Hood County.

Authorities ask not to try and catch this man because he's considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

To help lead to his arrest, Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500. You can remain anonymous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, you must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

LATEST NEWS: Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List



