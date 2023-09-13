Man on the run from Grimes County authorities, last seen in Anderson

The most recent update from the Grimes County Sheriff's Office says that Guerrero was last seen near Anderson, possibly in a Honda CRV.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Grimes County authorities are searching for a 51-year-old escaped inmate.

Albino Guerrero escaped custody of authorities at 1:30 p.m. from the Grimes County Sheriff's Office in Anderson. He wasn't noted as missing until 3:47 p.m., according to sheriffs.

As of the latest update at 4:48 p.m., Guerrero was speculated to have been last seen in a gray Honda CRV around 1:40 p.m.

He is depicted as being 5'4", weighing 200 pounds, and being last seen in a white t-shirt and black shorts.

If you spot Guerrero or have any information related to his whereabouts, authorities are asking residents to call 911 or the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151.

