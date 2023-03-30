Brazos County: 39-year-old man wanted for numerous crimes, cash reward for tips leading to arrest

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, Brazos County Crime Stoppers encourages them to contact the sheriff's office.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers have notified the public that it is looking for 39-year-old Christopher Childs on Thursday, March 30.

According to crime stoppers, Childs is wanted for numerous crimes including assault with bodily injury, violation of protective order and possession of firearm by felon.

Authorities say Childs stands at six-feet tall, weighs about 170 pounds and was last seen at his home on Lincoln Street in Bryan, Texas.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is encouraging anyone with information on Childs whereabouts to contact them at 979-775-TIPS or contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who gives information that leads to Childs arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Christopher Childs has outstanding warrants for Assault Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Violation of Protective Order/Assault/Stalking, and possession of Firearm by Felon. His last known residence was on Lincoln Street in Bryan. We believe he’s likely still in the area. pic.twitter.com/YNuSYAci2E — Brazos County Crime Stoppers (@BrazosCountyCS) March 30, 2023