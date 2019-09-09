BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating another aggravated robbery that happened within 24 hours of a second aggravated robbery that happened at a different location.

The latest case happened Sept. 7 around 9:15 p.m. at the University Inn on the 2300 block of South Texas Avenue. A person walked into the hotel with their face covered and demanded money from an employee, police said. The person then ran from the scene, getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is the fourth aggravated robbery reported in Bryan in nine days. No one has been hurt in any of the cases and no arrests have been made. It is not known if any of the robberies are connected, but that is being considered during the investigation, Bryan police said.

Two of the robberies have been done by one suspect and in the others, two suspects have carried out the crime.

On Sept. 6, a person walked into the Bryan Food Mart at 3600 Old Hearne Road around 9:30 p.m. with their face covered and demanded money from an employee. They ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Sept. 1, two armed suspects walked into the Shell Food Mart on the 3100 block of Briarcrest Drive around 8:30 p.m. and demanded money from an employee. Those suspects then ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

On August 29, two armed suspects walked into the Easy Shop Exxon station on the 1900 block of La Brisa Drive with their faces covered. They also demanded money from an employee and ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount.

That robbery also happened around 9:30 p.m.

All of the cases have been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

If you have any information, please call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

