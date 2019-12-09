BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police have released a name they believe is connected to a recent armed robbery in the city.

Ronald Miller Jr., 26, of Bryan is considered a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of the Quick Mart on Villa Maria that happened on Sept. 9.

Miller should be considered armed and dangerous and you should not confront him, police said. Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $750 for information leading to his arrest by September 14.

The armed robbery happened around 8 p.m. on the 2900 block of Villa Maria. Police said an armed suspect entered the store with his face covered and demanded money from an employee. The suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information, or know where Miller is, call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477)

There have been six aggravated robberies in the Bryan area in the last month.

If you see something, say something. Crime Stoppers allows you to submit a tip and you can remain anonymous. If you submit a tip in this case after Sept. 14, you can still be eligible for a reward.