CSPD: Man shot at suspected car burglars, police urge people to lock up their cars

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is investigating after a person said they were shot at by suspected car burglars.
College Station police said it happened on the 900 block of Navarro Drive just before 4 a.m. Saturday. A person standing outside told police they saw a man walking up to cars and trying door handles. The person said one of their family members had left their car open and the man got inside the car. That's when the witness told police they confronted the suspect.
That's when the witness said a second person in another car began shooting at the witness.
Both of the suspected burglars then left the scene. Police have not been able to find them at this time, but no one was hurt in the shooting.
The College Station Police Department is urging people to lock their cars. Don't leave valuables in sight and take your guns and put them away for safe keeping. Always remember if you see something, say something. Stepping in to stop the crime isn't always the answer and to call police when you see something suspicious.