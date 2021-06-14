CSPD: Man shot at suspected car burglars, police urge people to lock up their cars

Police said one of the burglars shot back at the civilian who tried to stop the car burglary.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is investigating after a person said they were shot at by suspected car burglars.

College Station police said it happened on the 900 block of Navarro Drive just before 4 a.m. Saturday. A person standing outside told police they saw a man walking up to cars and trying door handles. The person said one of their family members had left their car open and the man got inside the car. That's when the witness told police they confronted the suspect.

That's when the witness said a second person in another car began shooting at the witness.

Resident interrupting vehicle burglar shot at by second suspect — Saturday morning (6/12 ~3:40 a.m.) a resident was outside & saw a black male in his early 20s wearing dark clothing trying car door handles. When the suspect got into a family member’s car, the resident intervened. pic.twitter.com/si3a8njaLt — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 14, 2021

Both of the suspected burglars then left the scene. Police have not been able to find them at this time, but no one was hurt in the shooting.