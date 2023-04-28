College Station Police: 62-year-old barricaded man arrested in late night incident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have reported that a barricaded man surrendered peacefully early in the morning on Friday after an altercation between patrol officers, the SWAT, Bomb Squad, and Hostage Negotiation Team, and the man involved.
The incident prompted a temporary shelter-in-place for residents in the 300 block of Woodland Spring Drive late Thursday night and stretched into Friday morning. The notice has since been lifted and police say residents are free to come and go about the area.
62-year-old Wallace Macey has been arrested and charged with Obstruction or Retaliation and Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities. He is being held in the Brazos County jail on $4,000 bond, according to jail records.