COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan teen is being accused of taking part in a shooting at a College Station fast food restaurant after a drug deal went sideways, according to court documents.

Cody Briscoe, 17, of Bryan and Jamal Zeno, 19, of College Station, are both charged with aggravated robbery in connection to this case. Isaac Vasquez, 19, of College Station, is being charged with deadly conduct and evading arrest.

The shooting happened on Aug. 9 just after 7:30 p.m. College Station officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Taco Bell on Harvey Road. Witnesses at the scene told officers a man shot at a pickup as it was leaving the parking lot and began driving south away from the restaurant. The man, later identified as Vasquez, was arrested a short distance away.

Police said Vasquez told them he had set up a drug deal with a man later identified as Zeno, through the social media platform, Snapchat. Zeno's girlfriend later admitted she had let him borrow her truck to rob Vasquez by taking his drugs and money, according to court documents. She has not been charged in this case.

Jamal Zeno, 19, of College Station, is charged with aggravated robbery.

BRAZOS CO. JAIL

Zeno and Briscoe are not new to area law enforcement. Just this week, Briscoe was charged in a gun smuggling ring in an investigation between the College Station and Bryan police departments.

Both Zeno and Briscoe are also charged in connection to an aggravated robbery on August 15th. The two were arrested after police said they tried to break into an apartment on the 2100 block of Southwood Drive in College Station. Shots were also exchanged at that scene.

After Briscoe's arrest for that shooting, police said he admitted to being a part of the Taco Bell shooting on Aug 9. He admitted to shooting at Vasquez, but claimed Vasquez was the one who started shooting first, police said. Briscoe also said he did not set up the drug deal, according to court documents, but knew he was there to buy marijuana.

Isaac Vasquez, 19, of College Station, is charged with deadly conduct in the Aug. 9 shooting at the Taco Bell on Harvey Road.

BRAZOS CO. JAIL

All three suspects are currently in the Brazos County Jail. Briscoe has a bond of $500,000 bond for several charges, including engaging in organized crime and two counts of aggravated robbery. Zeno has a bond of 142,000 for charges including drug possession and two counts of aggravated robbery. Vasquez has a bond of $79,000 for evading and deadly conduct.

RELATED: Five arrested in suspected gun smuggling ring, Bryan police say more arrests to come

RELATED: Three men arrested in College Station shooting, attempted home invasion