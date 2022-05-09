Two dead, one hospitalized in ongoing Bryan double homicide case

The perpetrator is still at large.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department notified the public on Sun, Sept. 4 of two suspicious deaths in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road in Bryan.

Bryan PD initially reported that two victims were located at the scene of the crime dead with gunshot wounds. Authorizes have since provided an update to the story stating that a third victim was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan for treatment.

The names of the victims have not been released at the time of writing due to the families of the victims' not being notified yet of the news, according to the Bryan Police Department.