Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend

The defendant, Cristian Gonzalez, attempted to dispose of three forms of evidence of the crime in a Wal-Mart trashcan.

TEXAS, USA — Cristian Gonzalez, a 24-year-old Lewisville man, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend -- Angie Saucedo -- in 2020, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

According to authorities, Angie's roommate made the initial call to 911 to report that Angie's mother was unable to get a hold of her, and became concerned about her status. After entering her room, Saucedo was found dead, with her ex-boyfriend, Gonzalez, being the only person that had visited her last.

When contacted, Gonzalez reportedly claimed to have heard of Angie's passing and wanted to pay his respects to the family, also claiming that Angie was still alive when he left College Station to head back to Lewisville, according to authorities. It was also noted that the only stop Gonzalez had made on his way back to Lewisville was to buy a bottle of water in a Wal-Mart.

After investigating Gonzalez's actions at the Bryan Wal-Mart, authorities discovered that he had thrown away a number of items in a trash can, which was soon found to have contained Angie's phone, paper towels similarly to those found at Saucedo's residence, and latex gloves, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

The items found contained Saucedo's blood and Gonzalez's DNA, according to authorities. Further investigation into Saucedo's phone records revealed Gonzalez attempted to hide his murder by texting Saucedo's cell in the hours after he discarded the phone, paper towels, and gloves.

According to authorities, Saucedo's mother claimed that Gonzalez had learned of Saucedo's passing from the police, which was information that had not been revealed to the public or Gonzalez. Authorities were eventually able to deduce that Gonzalez was the killer.

Gonzalez had no prior criminal history, according to a press release from the Brazos County DA.

In a statement about the case, Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Escue and Kristin Burns said "Angie was the brightest star of her family's universe. Her senseless murder resulted in a loss no family should suffer. We hope this sentence brings them some semblance of peace and justice."

