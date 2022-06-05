Seven arrested in late night Northgate bar fight, according to College Station PD

According to the College Station Police Department, seven arrests were made between the late night hours of November 5 and early morning hours of November 6.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department revealed Tuesday, Nov. 8 that 7 people were arrested on the weekend of Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, with the charges against the individuals totaling 31 at the end of the encounter.

According to police, a large fight broke out in the 100 block of College Main Street after Northgate bars had closed at around 2 a.m., prompting a response from officials. During the fight, an officer reportedly used pepper spray to break up the fight, but accidentally sprayed another officer in the eyes with the spray.

One officer also noticed that during the fight, one individual attempted to point a gun at another officer, but that threat was quickly neutralized, according to authorities.

The charges at the end of the encounter included:

11 cases of disorderly conduct offenses

5 cases of public intoxication

3 cases of pedestrian traffic offenses

3 cases of failure to identify

2 cases of driving while intoxicated

2 cases of evading arrest

1 case of resisting arrest, search or transport

1 case of assault by contact

1 case of assault of a public servant

1 case of interference with public duties

1 case of deadly conduct

There was a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of the 5th into the early morning hours of the 6th at the Northgate Bar District. (1) pic.twitter.com/AJBxJUscuj — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 8, 2022