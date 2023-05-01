Madison County Sheriffs uncover 80 bags of marijuana in April 29 drug bust

An anonymous tip to sheriffs lead to a massive drug bust on April 29 at approximately 10:50 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — On April 29, Madison County Sheriffs made a major drug bust after a Narcotics investigator received an anonymous tip that a large amount of marijuana was being moved through Madison County.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers made a traffic stop for a traffic violation at Greenbriar Road and Burr Road in Madisonville. An officer and K-9 Maverick did a check of the vehicle that was stopped, which led to the discovery of the marijuana.

According to sheriffs, 80 bags of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 80 pounds were seized, and the driver of the car--Jeremiah Johnson of Madisonville--was arrested and charged with a felony crime of Manufacture Delivery of Marijuana.