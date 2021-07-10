Man arrested after Brazos Valley police chase facing new charge

Police said the man admitted to hiding out in an RV trailer while officers were in the area searching for him.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station man who is accused of leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase through more than one county last month has another charge added to his record.

Matthew Jarrett, 33, is now facing charges of burglary of a home. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

Jarrett allegedly was driving a stolen car and a Navasota police officer attempted to pull him over on June 12. Jarrett, along with a passenger who has not been charged in connection to this case, did not stop. Jarrett then ended up in College Station near Victoria Avenue and Graham Road. Jarrett got out of the car and ran from police, while his passenger was detained at the scene.

Officers with the College Station Police Department began searching for Jarrett, but did not find him. On June 22, the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested Jarrett and he was taken back to the Brazos County Jail.

Detectives sat down with Jarrett and interviewed him. Jarrett allegedly told investigators after he ran from the stolen vehicle, he found an RV trailer on Glesson Court and broke into it. He allegedly told them while inside the trailer, he found some clothes and changed into them, as well as drank several bottles of water. According to investigators, Jarrett said he waited in the trailer until officers left the area.

Because the RV trailer is considered a "secondary residence," Jarrett is being charged with burglary of a home.