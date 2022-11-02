Murder suspect wanted by College Station PD

A suspect has been identified in a shooting that occurred on Saturday, police say.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A suspect has been identified in the murder of a 15-year-old juvenile on Oct. 29 around 9:45 p.m., police say.

According to police, an altercation in the parking lot of The Pearl apartments resulted in Anthony Ayers being shot and killed.

The suspect identified is 26-year-old Trevor James Thompson Jr. and he is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Thompson is wanted for murder, aggravated robbery and evading arrest, police say.

College Station PD encourages anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts to come forward.