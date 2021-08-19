Another shooting in Bryan sends two people to the hospital

It is the second shooting to happen in Bryan in a little more than 24 hours.

BRYAN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after another shooting in Bryan, the second this week and in a little more than 24 hours.

The Bryan Police Department posted on their Twitter page they were in the 1600 block of Mockingbird Road, right next to Henderson Park for a shooting investigation.

Authorities said they responded to the scene after calls for help came in saying there had been shots fired in the area. When officers got to the scene, they said they found two people who had what looked like gunshot wounds.

Their conditions are not known at this time, or how seriously they were wounded.

At 9pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 Mockingbird Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. No suspect information available at this time. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2MqMMgjre4 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 19, 2021

This is the second shooting in a little more than 24 hours in Bryan. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a person was taken to the hospital after being shot at the 48 Place Apartments on Kazmeier Plaza. Their last known condition was critical, according to Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department Tuesday. The suspect left the scene before officers could get there.

KAGS reporter Epiphany La'Sha said some people didn't want to talk with police at the scene and a suspect description was not released to the media at this time.