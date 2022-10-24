Update: Belton police charge man with capital murder in death of 3-year-old

The suspect Jay Isiah Allen is reportedly a relative of the victim.

BELTON, Texas — Jay Isaiah Allen has been charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo, according to the Belton Police Department.

According to police, Trejo, 3, was found dead in a wooded area near Daniel Drive in Belton on Saturday Oct. 22 with signs of trauma. His death is being investigated as a homicide, said the Belton PD.

Police say that they were flagged down by a woman who pointed them towards the body, about 30 feet into the treeline. Police report that the body had bruising on the face and body, and had dried blood on his face and clothes.

Three women who were on the scene identified themselves as relatives of the victim, and stated that Jay Isaiah Allen had been making phone calls about how he had messed up badly.

According to the women, Allen met with the family members and showed them where the body was. When one of the women called the police, they said Allen took their car and drove away.

Allen is also reportedly a relative of the victim and the women.

Allen was apprehended in the Itasca area later on Oct. 22 after a vehicle pursuit which ended in a crash. Allen was treated and waived his Miranda rights, agreeing to speak with investigators.

Allen reportedly admitted to hitting Trejo once in the chest after he began crying while Allen changed his diaper. Allen admitted that he may have hit Trejo hard enough to break his ribs.

Allen said that he then sent Trejo to bed with the other children, who later told him that Trejo was making strange noises. Allen said that he rubbed Trejo's back until he fell asleep.

Allen noticed later in the night that Trejo was not breathing, and attempted CPR. He claims that he called family members before taking Trejo and running out of the house. Allen claims that he dropped the body while running for help.

Investigators claim that Allen's version of events do not match with where he said he was going or where the body was found.

The Belton Police Department has now officially charged Allen with both capital murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Trejo.

The official cause of death has yet to be released. More information will be given as it becomes available.