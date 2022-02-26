New details released in fatal crash in Bryan

Jesus Morin, 23, is charged with DWI in the crash. It is his second charge in four years.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has released new details in a fatal crash that happened Friday.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway just after 1:30 a.m. They said when they got to the scene, they saw a black vehicle on the road that had damage in the front. They said a man was also in the ditch between the two roadways.

The driver of the truck was identified as Jesus Morin, 23, of Bryan. Morin allegedly told officers he was traveling the speed limit when a man jumped out in front of his truck. Officers said Morin admitted to having had alcohol at a get together prior to the crash but it had been a few hours since his last drink.

Officers are working an accident in the southbound lanes of the 2300 block of N Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road (between Woodville Road and Laura Lane). Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dK06Yf74qx — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 25, 2022

Officers said they asked Morin if there was insurance on his vehicle. He allegedly told them the insurance information was in the truck and allegedly admitted to having a handgun in the center console. Due to a previous conviction of drunk driving, authorities said he is not allowed to have a handgun in his possession.

Morin was arrested at the scene after authorities said he had trouble completing several field sobriety tests. He was taken to the Brazos County Jail and charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $8,000 bond.