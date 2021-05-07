Bryan Police: 10 arrested, 3 officers hurt during 4th of July brawl

Witnesses at the scene said about 60 people were shooting fireworks at one another and passing vehicles.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has released new information after a fireworks brawl took place Sunday during Independence Day celebrations. Officer Kole Taylor, the public information officer with the Bryan Police Department, told KAGS News investigators are looking at officer body cam footage as well as other videos taken at the scene.

At least 10 people were arrested Sunday and their charges range from misdemeanors up to assaulting police officers. One of those arrested was a juvenile from Bryan. They were arrested for harassment of a public servant, obstruction and retaliation, resisting arrest and resisting transport.

Bryan Police officers were first called to the 1500 block of Military Drive just before 7:30 p.m. The call for service was a report that people were shooting fireworks towards houses.

Fireworks are illegal in the city limits of Bryan. Please refrain from lighting your own fireworks this weekend and help prevent personal injury and damage to property. There are other options in the area to help you safely celebrate! pic.twitter.com/MZGgkhNoMm — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) June 29, 2021

About an hour later, officers went to the 800 block of Denise Drive after reports began to come in that a large group of people were shooting fireworks at one another. Another report came in and stated another person was lighting fireworks and shooting them towards vehicles.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to East Martin Luther King Street and Military Drive after a report came in on possible gunshots in the area. Within minutes, police were dispatched to the 800 block of East Martin Luther King Street. A caller stated someone had shot a firework into their vehicle and broke the window.

While on this call, officers said they saw Sedria Fielder, 22, of Bryan, light a firework and throw it at a Bryan Police officer. That officer suffered burns to their face, however, escaped serious injuries, according to Taylor. Fielder was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant as well as having fireworks within city limits.

Shortly after officers responded to this call, officers were called just up the street to the 900 block of East Martin Luther King for reports of fireworks and a large group gathered. Officers said the group from the 800 block then followed the officers to Henderson Street and continued to light fireworks.

Police said Tonishia Nelson, 34, of Bryan, tried to stop officers from arresting another person within the group. Officers said at one point, Nelson began advancing on officers like a boxer ready to do a match. They said Nelson then grabbed an officer and shoved them and she was arrested.

Officers said Nelson refused to get into the police car after being arrested and began to fight with them. Nelson at one point allegedly kicked an officer in their knee and the officer also suffered several cuts during the struggle.

Seven other people were also arrested. Robert Lockett, 35, of Galinda Park and Darrius Ellison, 43, of Bryan were arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of fireworks. Jamarcus Howard, 18, of Huntsville, was arrested for possession of fireworks. Emond Taylor, 18, of Somerville and Jasteven Craft, 18, of Bryan, were arrested for possession of fireworks and possession of marijuana. Bobby Johnson, 57, of Bryan and Crystal Stringfellow, 19, of Bryan, were arrested for interference with public duties.