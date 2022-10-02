College Station man wanted for kidnapping, robbery arrested

Authorities said Tyrone Rush robbed a person at knifepoint in a parking lot back in January.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Officers with the College Station Police Department have arrested a wanted man that has been on the run for nearly a month.

Tyrone Rush, 41, of College Station, is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said Rush is the man tried to kidnap a person in the parking lot of Walmart on Brothers Boulevard on January 27. He allegedly had a knife and threatened to kill them unless they followed his instructions.

Investigators said Rush then tried to use one of the victim's credit cards at a gas station nearby but it was declined. Officers were able to get surveillance video of Rush at that location, they said.

Suspect arrested for Jan. 27 knife-point robbery — Tyrone Eugene Rush was arrested by warrant for Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping. Rush was located and arrested on Saturday. (1 of 2) https://t.co/pa0WxugQIh pic.twitter.com/JlCeg0lLVE — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 21, 2022

After talking with the victim at the scene, they allegedly told police Rush pushed them inside their vehicle and told them to get to the passenger side and hand over their car keys. The victim told police they refused Rush's demands and Rush then said if they didn't follow directions he would cut their throat and "you will die in this parking lot."

The victim said Rush then put a knife to their throat and the victim handed over a credit card, keys and their phone, but refused to move to the passenger seat. Rush then allegedly handed back the victim's phone and told them to wipe it off so there would be no fingerprints. The victim said Rush left and they drove away from the scene.

Authorities said Rush was identified due to him showing up on surveillance footage from Walmart and nearby gas stations. Tips from the community and from other CSPD officers also identified Rush as the man on the still photos released to the public.

Authorities said they were able to get a search warrant and arrest him at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Longmire Drive on February 19.