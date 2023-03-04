Brenham Police identify victim in April 1 birthday party shooting

The shooting took place at 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRENHAM, Texas — The Brenham Police Department has identified a victim of a shooting that took place on Saturday, April 1 in the 1200 block of East Tom Green Street in Brenham.

17-year-old Marquise Deshawn Williams of Waller County was pronounced dead after being transported to medical care by Washington County EMS. The other victim who was shot at the scene was treated and released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by Brenham Police Detectives and a Texas Ranger.