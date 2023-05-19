44-year-old man sentenced to prison for child pornography possession charges

As a part of his sentence, Warren Tyler will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for two counts of child pornography, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

Warren Tyler, 44, was convicted by a Brazos County jury on Wednesday for an arrest that took place on Nov. 29, 2020. On that day, a woman alerted police to Tyler's actions after she found nude photos of her teenage daughter on his phone.

It was later revealed that Tyler had drilled holes in the door in the home the woman shared with her daughter and him and used the holes to take the photos.

After being confronted about the photos, Tyler left where he was staying, and was later found by police, where he had three phones in his possession. During the search of the phones, officers found a video of the girl and multiple photos on all of the devices, which were all taken through the hole in the door.

"Child pornography is not a victimless crime," said Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Brian Price in a release. "There are real faces behind those images, and this jury was able to hold this offender accountable. The victim and her family were glad that justice was done."