Authorities: Body found in creek at Wolf Pen Creek

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A body has been found in the creek of Wolf Pen Creek, according to College Station PD.
According to police, they received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Friday with a report of a dead body in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street.
The incident is being categorized as a suspicious death, according to police.
This is an active investigation, according to police, however authorities also say there appears to be no further threat to the public.
KAGS will continue to update this story as more information is released.