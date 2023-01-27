Authorities: Body found in creek at Wolf Pen Creek

College Station PD has not yet revealed the identity of the person that was found.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A body has been found in the creek of Wolf Pen Creek, according to College Station PD.

According to police, they received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Friday with a report of a dead body in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street.

The incident is being categorized as a suspicious death, according to police.

This is an active investigation, according to police, however authorities also say there appears to be no further threat to the public.