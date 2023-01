Railway traffic has been stopped, and authorities are currently reporting no signs of foul play.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police have reported that a body has been found on top of a train car in the 3500 block of Finfeather Road in Bryan.

The identity of the person has not been revealed at this time.

Railway traffic has also been stopped, according to Bryan PD.

Authorities have stated that there are no signs of foul play, and are investigating the incident.