A&M Consolidated marching band competes at state competition

It all started with more than 250 bands, then it was trimmed to 13 bands.

SAN ANTONIO — A&M Consolidated has finished the preliminary round in the UIL State Championship Marching Band competition in San Antonio. While they didn't make the final round, it's not putting a damper on the team spirit. In fact, it's the first time the school has made it this far in the competition in its history.

"It feels exhilarating. I mean, most most of us are running off of adrenaline, not much sleep," said Faith Wenck, who is the band's head drum major. "But it feels really amazing. Also very emotional. But, you know, we're trying to hold most of that back for pictures and interviews like these. So it's a mix."

The band performed the "Sands of Time." More than 100 Consol students took the field inside the Alamodome Monday morning and had 15 minutes to show the judges what the Tigers are made of.

A&M Consolidated Marching Band heads to state UIL competition 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

"We put so many hours, it's ridiculous," Wenck said. "I tried to count them for college stuff. It took forever. It took so long, but it takes a lot of grit. You have to push through so much and expect so much of yourself. And it pushes you to be a better person in the end. It's amazing."

Based on @AMCHSWeb’s fans reaction, how to you think the tigers did?!🔥 pic.twitter.com/2MUPtmut5w — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) November 1, 2021

The band wasn't alone in the dome. Consol fans included family, friends, school staff and fellow students, made the three hour trek to cheer on their home team.

"Not only do we know how much time and effort the band put into this, we want them to know that we actually do support them as cheer and bells and mascot. Knowing how much this matters to them," said Campbell Gattis. Gattis is a member of the Class of '23.

The competition wouldn't be complete without Consol's Tiger mascot. "Us being able to come out and support them and be a part of that is just something that not many people got to do from our school," said Jackson Bobbitt, who is the school's mascot. "Getting to watch that live and see them forum and just honestly enjoy themselves out there was probably one of the best things we could've done."