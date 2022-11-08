Bryan ISD starts the 2022-23 school year with convocation

Bryan ISD hosted its back-to-school kickoff to get everyone in BISD fired up about the upcoming year.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD's hosted its convocation Wednesday at Central Church to kick off the school year in style with more than 2,000 BISD teachers and staff in attendance.

"I think our staff saw today that we are a family, children first always, we have embraced our students as ambassadors to work with us," Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine. "With that, we're gonna have some tremendous energy this school year."

From signing and dancing to a motivational speaker, it's safe to say Bryan ISD is ready to get back to the classroom.

"There's a lot of teachers out there who just like it's just another thing after a couple of years, but they all seem really, really excited and really hyped up about this year," Bryan high school student ambassador Tyson Turner said. "I think it just shows that we're gonna have an awesome year."

Something new to BISD this year is their student ambassadors. More than 150 students will represent the middle and high school campuses in the school district. The ambassadors will help better bridge the gap between the student body and the administration.

"There's a lot of people in our school and not a lot of people get selected," Turner said. "I think it's great to be able to like have a say in which way that our school goes. And it just makes to make it a better place overall."

Honored to be asked to speak and answer questions at todays @BryanISD convocation on behalf of the student ambassadors. I am so grateful to have a district staff that cares so much about the students. @GCarrabineBryan @CoachTullos pic.twitter.com/r7IFlwCI62 — Tyson Turner (@Tyson_Turner11) August 10, 2022

While Wednesday's event was all positive, a shocking survey from the Texas State Teachers Association says the opposite about school districts across the state. 70% of teachers in Texas are seriously considering quitting within the year but according to Bryan ISD's superintendent, there's no need to worry.