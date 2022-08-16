Throughout Lipscomb's 20 years in the school bus system, he has dealt with bus driver shortages on a regular basis.

BRYAN, Texas — In the midst of a shortage of employees, a local school bus driver helps children with special needs.

Students will resume classes at Bryan ISD on August 16th. Assistant director of operations, Claudell Lipscomb, expressed his delight at working with the students on their first day back.

Lipscomb shared that students need to feel a genuine sense of love and excitement.

"This has always been an issue, being in a shortage of drivers," said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb shared many accommodations are being made to help, specifically for disabled children who also use the bus.

"We have 22 special needs routes that we dedicate or more, and we have aides that monitor and ride those buses along with the driver so those students could have the care that they need." said Lipscomb.

First day jitters, anxieties and worries all go away once they step on Mr. Claudell’s bus.



Lipscomb mentioned his top priority is making the bus a safe space when kids step on his bus.

Lipscomb also said he's been driving students around for twenty years, and making smiles and memories is what makes it worthwhile.

"We have no idea what's going on behind closed doors so you just make sure that this is a safe space for them," said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb believes this puts students at ease, as they are feeling nervous and excited for the new school year.

"Just be a friendly face, show them some comfort, greet them with a smile, fist bumps in the morning, compliments on their shoes, just make them feel good," said Lipscomb.