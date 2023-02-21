x
Local Schools

Bryan High School senior named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Finalist

The winners of the National Merit Scholarship competition will be unveiled starting in April.
Credit: Clay Falls - Bryan ISD

BRYAN, Texas — Gabriel Gomez, a senior at Bryan High School, has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a press release from Bryan ISD.

Starting in April and ending in July, the winners of the National Merit Scholarship will be announced in four nationwide news releases. 7,250 National Merit Scholarships totaling nearly $28 million are up for grabs this year.

According to the release, over 350,000 other distinguished young people have earned the Merit Scholar title.

