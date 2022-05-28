Teachers and school administration honored the graduating class of 2022 with an in-school ceremony.

BRYAN, Texas — This week, several Bryan I.S.D high schools are hosting their Clap-Out ceremony for their graduating seniors. We got a chance to speak with both students and staff about this special event.

Oscar Guevara, a high school student said, he’s been in Bryan I.S.D his whole life. Guevara can still remember his first time in a classroom, and now getting closer to his last day in high school

Guevara said“, You get to where you wanna be at and achieve your goals, goal after goal, after goal, after goal,". Guevara also said, he’s planning on getting straight to work after graduation, possibly further education but is cherishing the memories he’s made. Guevara said, “I wanted it to end at first, but like I really don’t want it to end like right now because you knows the school. I’ve been in school for 12 years, long 12 years, long and hard."

Justice Richards,the cosmetology teacher, said she has nine graduating from Rudder high school with some ready to put their practice to work. Richards said“, I have really good relationships with my students, and I love them so they definitely make the job fun and worthwhile".

Jonathon Randle, Assistant Principal of Rudder High School, mentioned the class's energy, and how the students' brought their energy to the campus. Randle said "this class, they’re very energetic. This was the class that you put them in any room and it was immediately going to become more fun."

As Guevara begins to enter a phase of his life, he feels his main focus is putting his relationships first. Guevara said, “Be stable in me and keeping my family close keep my friends close and be happy…that’s it,"

Besides, Rudder High School, another high school, Bryan High School also held a clap-out ceremony, honoring their graduates as well.

If you have a senior graduating in Bryan, you can find your senior's scheduled times for graduation on www.bryanisd.org. The listed schools are having their following ceremonies this week. The parking accommodations are also listed on their website.

Bryan Collegiate | Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Rudder Auditorium

Bryan High | Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.*

Texas A&M Reed Arena

Rudder High | Saturday, May 28 at noon*