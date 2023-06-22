Prairie View A&M University opens new $70 million state-of-the-art engineering building

Prairie View A&M University held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a brand-new engineering building in the Roy G. Perry College College of Engineering complex.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Prairie View A&M University officially opened the doors for its brand new $70 million engineering classroom and research building Thursday morning. It is the sixth addition to the university’s Roy G. Perry College of Engineering complex.

"As the Dean of the College of Engineering, I will say that I believe that engineering is probably the signature program," Pamela Holland Obiomon said. "We have a long reputation for producing excellent engineers."

The majority of the over 100,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to classroom instruction with six instructional classrooms and 14 specialized labs. The lab spaces support things like space exploration, data analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

"To think that we are now at the place where we are among the top in the nation to produce the highest number of some of the brightest people in the world fuels my excitement for where we are today," Prairie View University President Tomika LeGrande said.

According to Dean Holland, current enrollment for the School of Engineering is around 1,100 students. However, with bigger and better facilities now in the complex, they are planning to increase enrollment to 2,500 students.

"We're committed to discovery. We're committed to innovation and new knowledge. That's how you improve society," LeGrande said. "Prairie View is committed to that our faculty are committed to that and our students become the first consumers of that new knowledge."