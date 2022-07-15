Texas A&M Public Health is providing the latest information despite the changes in COVID-19

With the help of its partners, the Texas A&M School of Public Health hosts a vaccine clinic and information seminar to educate the public on vaccines

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas A&M School of Public Health and Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center came together to host a vaccine clinic and information seminar for the community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"We wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to come out, hear from a variety of speakers from the medical field itself all the way to the Brazos County Health Department, and really have just an open discussion," seminar moderator Taylor Davis said.

As two new strains of the Omicron Variant, BA5 and BA4, spread across the region, these conversations become more relevant.

"I think it's incredibly critical for us to be able to give that information not just to repeat information but to update folks because there is so much that continues to change with regards to the pandemic, said Davis.

Doctor Rob Carpenter from TAMU's College of Medicine said. "It doesn't just have to do with vaccines, it has to do with the virus itself."

DR. Carpenter reported that on Thursday, July 14, they were able to administer Moderna and Pfizer to both children and adults.

"The decision is there, what we're here to do is to provide you with information so that you can make a well-informed decision about your health, about that for your family, We're not here to judge. We're not here to force anybody to do anything. We want to offer a helping hand. As Texas A&M health, as a part of not just this university, but this community. "Carpenter said.

The most prudent course of action, according to our local experts, is to protect yourself and your family as soon as possible.