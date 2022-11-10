'Once a year, that's it,' Breast Cancer survivor urging importance of regular check-ups

Breast Cancer survivor Angie Daniel shared the importance of getting yourself checked out on a regular basis and why local cancer care matters.

BRYAN, Texas — This October, Breast Cancer Awareness serves as a reminder to get mammograms, with one survivor sharing why local cancer care is important.

At 47, Angie Daniel was diagnosed with breast cancer, which was a life-changing moment for her. Despite not being diagnosed with the disease and getting mammograms regularly, the disease ran in her family, meaning she was likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer as well.

"I had two aunts that were diagnosed with post menopausal so I was always aware down the road this might be a problem," said Daniel. "My mom was diagnosed in spring of 2021."

Around this time, they were living abroad and her mother had received cancer care through MD Anderson. However, when she moved back into the area, she had discovered that her family history had repeated itself.

"We moved back last summer and within three months of arrival I found a lump," Daniel said. "I had a clear mammogram the year before, just 13 months prior."

She shared how impactful cancer care at Baylor Scott & White was during her process and how they saved her life. Ultimately, being close to home was a key factor she said.

"As soon as I met with my doctor she really just got everything going quickly, so to get treatment locally where I had friends that were supportive that was key for me," said Daniel.

In turn, she got a piece of her life back.

"We were there we could see people out here just think am I gonna get there, am I gonna get there, am I gonna be healthy? Am I gonna have hair?" Daniel stated. Now at 48, she stated. "I have eyebrows, I have eyelashes," and hair that blows in the wind.

Daniel's story serves as a reminder for women to get yourself checked.

"The importance of yearly mammograms is huge right now it is no longer a disease that is affecting post menopausal women. It's pre menopausal and it's young women now," said Daniel.