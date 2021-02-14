Severe Weather Prompts Rescheduling of COVID-19 Vaccinations in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Due to severe winter storms expected across the Brazos Valley, the leadership team of the Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub will cancel operations of the site from Tuesday, February 12 through Thursday, February 18, 2021.

If weather conditions improve, the vaccination team will conduct an all day vaccination event on Friday, February 19, 2021 with the hope of distributing 2,500 of the 3,000 doses received for this week.

The vaccination team will begin sending out emails to reschedule appointments at the Brazos Center, and previously scheduled recipients should expect to see an updated invitation with in the next few days. Staff and volunteers who are scheduled for shifts during these rescheduled times will also receive notification changes.