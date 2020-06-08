Free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County next week

Appointments are required, and you don't have to be a Brazos County resident or be showing any symptoms to be tested.

BRYAN, Texas — As part of Texas' ongoing efforts to provide COVID-19 testing across the state, free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Brazos County Expo Complex next week.

On August 10, 11, & 12, coronavirus testing will be offered to anyone above the age of 5, and you don't have to be a Brazos County resident or be showing any symptoms to be tested.

Appointments are required, and can be made at txcovidtest.org or through the phone at 512-883-2400. Registration opens 24 hours before the testing date.