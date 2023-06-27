What medications can increase vulnerability to heat-related illnesses

A local pharmacist gives her insight on what medications, prescribed and over the counter, can make the body more susceptible to heat related illnesses this summer.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Temperatures in Brazos County have reached triple digits and medical professionals are advising residents to check their medicine cabinets to see what can make them more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Blood pressure medication is the first thing that came to our local pharmacist's mind with Texas ranking 24th highest in states with high blood pressure.

Dr. Bessem Oben with GoldStar Pharmacy said, "there's a certain class of blood pressure medications that sort of effect the way the body regulates its internal temperature so they reduce the way the body distributes blood towards the skin which makes it harder for the body to regulate its internal temperature."

Even over-the-counter allergy medicine can increase your chances for heat exhaustion. During the summer months, heat stroke is not something to be taken lightly with a wide range of symptoms to recognize.

"Medications for allergies common allergy symptoms so certain medications in these classes as well make it harder for the body to regulate its internal temperature they increase dehydration for some people," described Oben. "Things like lightheadedness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, those symptoms can be an indicator that body has been exposed to extreme heat and those are things that need to be addressed immediately."

The best way to treat heat illness is to get out of the sun and hydrate to regulate one's body's temperature, as well as take a closer look at what your medication's instructions.

Oben advises residents to "definitely talk to your pharmacist before taking anything over the counter and also if you're taking an prescription medication make sure you talk to your pharmacist if you are at a higher risk for exposure to extreme temperatures."